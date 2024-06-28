Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
Kitchen
Starters
On the Bun
- Brat Burger
Awesome bun. (2) smash bratwurst patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- Pop's Burger
Brioche bun. (2) fresh ground patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET, jerk sauce, american cheese, onion & pickle.$15.00
- Classic Jerk
Awesome bun. Sweet chili smothered chicken thighs, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- The Steamer
Awesome bun. Hot garlic parmesan smothered chicken thighs, bacon, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- The Train Wreck
Awesome bun. Sausage, bacon, fried egg and pepper jack cheese. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Pizza
- The Trio
7" rustic crusts. (1) Pepperoni (1) Favorite (1) White Jerk No Substitutions$29.00
- Buffalo
Sweet chili chicken, banana peppers, hot garlic parmesan sauce.$12.00
- White Jerk
Ranch sauce, sweet chili chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!$14.00
- Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
- The Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage & pineapple.$13.00
- The Meat Sweats
Double pepperoni, sweet chili chicken, bacon.$14.50
- The Nooner
Sausage, bacon, egg & cheese w/ sausage gravy side car.$15.00
- The Montana
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, kettle chips, BBQ sauce$14.00
- Make It Your Way
Salads
- Aloha Depot
Sweet chili chicken & bacon smothered with pepper jack cheese, tomato, pineapple and romaine lettuce. Honey mustard dressing on the side.$14.00
- MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
Grilled chicken thigh, Michigan dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, shaved almonds & house-made cherry vinaigrette.$14.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, tomato & banana pep generously topped with mozz cheese & house-made Ranch.$11.00
Sides
Bar
Jerk-N-Drinks
- Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
- Hot Blooded Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, SPICY Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
- Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and watermelon infused tequila, house-made sour mix, cointreau, cajun sea salt, lime$13.00
- Lavender Lemon Marg
Casamigos Blanco, cointreau, lavender, house-made sour mix, lavender sugar, lemon$13.00
- Old Fashioned Railroad
Gypsy Whiskey, muddled orange & cherry, simple syrup, angostura bitters$12.00
- Stone Mule
Petoskey Stone Gin, ginger beer, orange wheel$12.00
- Boxcar Smash
Triple Jam Vodka, strawberries, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, soda$12.00
- Loose Caboose
Bacardi rum, peach liqueur, OJ, pineapple, sparkling wine, fresh mint$12.00