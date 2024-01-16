Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
Featured Items
10 Wings
(10) oven roasted bone-in wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, hot garlic parm, BBQ, sweet chili or Jamaican jerk dry rub.$20.00
Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
Kitchen
Shareables
Crispy Tenders
(4) Served w/ crispy fries, your choice of sauce.$16.00
Sliders
(2) mini smash burgers. Double patty. American cheese & pickle.$12.00
Crispy Chicken Sliders
(2) Crispy chicken sliders with pickle. Your choice of cheese and sauce.$12.00
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese served with sweet chipotle dipping sauce.$12.00
Zucchini Fries
Served w/ sweet chili sauce.$11.00
Chips & Salsa$7.00
Pretzels & Queso$12.50
Wings
Salad/Soup
Aloha Depot
Sweet chili chicken & bacon smothered with pepper jack cheese, tomato, pineapple and romaine lettuce. Honey mustard dressing on the side.$14.00
MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
Grilled chicken thighs, Michigan dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans & house-made cherry vinaigrette.$14.00
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato & banana pep generously topped with mozz cheese & house-made Ranch.$11.00
Bowl of White Cheddar Cauliflower$8.00
On the Bun
Brat Burger
Awesome bun. (2) smash bratwurst patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Pop's Burger
Brioche bun. (2) fresh ground patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET, jerk sauce, american cheese, onion & pickle.$15.00
Sweet & Spicy Chick
Awesome bun. Sweet chili smothered chicken thighs, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
The Steamer
Awesome bun. Hot garlic parmesan smothered chicken thighs, bacon, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$16.00
The Ham & Cheesy Train
CHOO CHOO CHEESE! Awesome bun. Thick sliced ham, all the cheeses, tomato, pickle, topped with our famous curds.$16.00
Pizza
PB & J / Pizza of the Month
Peanut butter, JERK jam, bacon & pickle. YUM.$12.00
The Trio
Trio of 7" pizzas. (1) Pepperoni (1) Favorite (1) White Jerk No Substitutions$29.00
Buffalo
Sweet chili chicken, banana peppers, hot garlic parmesan sauce.$12.00
White Jerk
Ranch sauce, sweet chili chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!$14.00
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
The Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage & pineapple.$13.00
The Meat Sweats
Double pepperoni, sweet chili chicken, bacon.$14.50
The Montana
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, kettle chips, BBQ sauce$14.00
Make It Your Way
Sides
Brunch
The Nooner
Sausage, bacon, egg & cheese with a sausage gravy side car.$15.00
The Train Wreck
Awesome bun, sausage patty, bacon, fried egg & pepper jack cheese. Served with kettle chips.$15.00
Chicken and Waffle Wich
Crispy chicken between two waffles. Served with cinnamon sugar fries.$16.00
Breakfast BELT
Awesome bun, bacon, fried egg, lettuce & tomato. Served with kettle chips.$15.00
Depot Cristo$16.00
Dessert
Bar
Jerk-N-Drinks
Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
Hot Blooded Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, SPICY Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
Breakfast Shot$8.00
Caramel Apple Mule
Gypsy Apple Pie Vodka, ginger beer, caramel & cinnamon$13.00
Chocolate Cherry Martini$14.00
Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and orange infused tequila, house-made sour mix, cointreau, cajun sea salt, lime$13.00
Espresso Martini$14.00
Hot Off The Trail
Bailey's, Kahlua, Grand Marnier, Brandy, coffee, whipped cream$14.00
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Irish Mist honey liqueur & coffee topped with whipped cream.$12.00
JAM-osa
Gypsy Triple Jam Vodka & Cava Sparkling Wine$9.00
Lavender Lemonade
Petoskey Stone Gin, lavender simple syrup, house-made lemonade, lavender sugar rim, lemon$13.00
Mimosa$8.00
Old Fashioned Railroad
Gypsy Bourbon, simple syrup, muddled cherry & orange, angostura bitters.$14.00
Pain Killer$12.00
Sea Salt Caramel Martini$13.00
Winter Sangria$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Draft Beer
Busch Light Draft
Light Lager$4.00
Mich Ultra Draft
Light Lager$4.00
Coors Light Draft
Light Lager$4.00
Blueberry Wheat$6.00
Blood Orange Honey
Belgian Wheat$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Stella Artois
Pilsner$5.00
Horny Monk$6.00
Great Lakes Porter
Porter$6.00
Apple Pie Cider$7.00
Oberon$6.00
All Day IPA$6.00
M-43 IPA$6.00
Local's Light$5.00
Bottled Beer
Alaskan Amber$5.00
Blue Moon$5.00
Bud Light$4.00
Budweiser$4.00
Busch Light$4.00
Coors Banquet$4.00
Coors Light$4.00
Corona$5.00
Corona Lite$5.00
Guinness$5.00
Heineken$5.00
Killian's Red$5.00
Labatt Blue$5.00
Labatt Blue Light$5.00
Mich Ultra$4.00
Miller High Life$4.00
Miller Lite$4.00
Mini High Life$2.00
Modelo$4.50
PBR$4.00
Two Hearted IPA$6.00
Athletic Copper Cerveza N/A$5.00
Athletic Run Wild N/A$5.00
Stella Artois N/A$4.00
Busch N\A$4.00
Cider/Seltzer
Wine
N/A Beverages
Soda/Pop
H20
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Cherry Coke$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Iron Horse Root Beer$3.00
Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
Unsweetened Tea$3.00
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Vernor's Gingerale$3.00
Kiddie Cocktail$3.50
Orange Fanta$3.00
Mellow Yellow$3.00
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$4.00
Soda Water
Red Bull$5.00
Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
Tonic$3.00
Juice & Milk
Merch
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
T-Shirts
Glassware
Fresh Hot Cookies
(2) warm ooey gooey chocolate chunk cookies.