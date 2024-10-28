Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
Featured Items
10 Wings
(10) oven roasted bone-in wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, hot garlic parm, BBQ, sweet chili or Jamaican jerk dry rub.$20.00
Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$16.00
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
Kitchen
Shareables
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese served with sweet chipotle dipping sauce.$12.00
Zucchini Fries
Served w/ sweet chili sauce.$11.00
Pickle Chips$12.00
Pretzels & Queso$12.00
Crispy Tenders
(4) Served w/ crispy fries, your choice of sauce.$16.00
Sliders
(2) mini smash burgers. Double patty. American cheese & pickle.$15.00
Crispy Chicken Sliders
(2) Crispy chicken sliders with pickle. Your choice of cheese and sauce.$12.00
Chips & Salsa$7.00
Nacho Depot$15.00
Wings
Salad/Soup
Aloha Depot
Sweet chili chicken & bacon smothered with pepper jack cheese, tomato, pineapple and romaine lettuce. Honey mustard dressing on the side.$14.00
MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
Grilled chicken thighs, Michigan dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans & house-made cherry vinaigrette.$14.00
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato & banana pep generously topped with mozz cheese & house-made Ranch.$11.00
On the Bun
Brat Burger
Awesome bun. (2) smash bratwurst patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$16.00
Pop's Burger
Brioche bun. (2) fresh ground patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET, jerk sauce, american cheese, onion & pickle.$15.00
Sweet & Spicy Chick
Awesome bun. Sweet chili smothered chicken thighs, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
The Steamer
Awesome bun. Hot garlic parmesan smothered chicken thighs, bacon, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$16.00
The Ham & Cheesy Train
CHOO CHOO CHEESE! Awesome bun. Thick sliced ham, all the cheeses, tomato, pickle, topped with our famous curds.$16.00
Pizza
Shroom Pizza / Pizza of the Month
Fresh portabella and white cap mushrooms, sauteed onions, garlic & a blend of mozz and swiss cheese.$13.00
Taco Pizza
Southwest ranch, mozz & cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, black olive, tomato & onion.
Buffalo
Sweet chili chicken, banana peppers, hot garlic parmesan sauce.
White Jerk
Ranch sauce, sweet chili chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
The Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage & pineapple.$13.00
The Meat Sweats
Double pepperoni, sweet chili chicken, bacon.$14.50
The Montana
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, kettle chips, BBQ sauce$14.00
The Baconator
Xtra cheese, bacon, more bacon & pepperoni.$13.00
The Trio
Trio of 7" pizzas. (1) Pepperoni (1) Favorite (1) White Jerk No Substitutions$29.00
Make It Your Way
Sides
Brunch
The Nooner
Sausage, bacon, egg & cheese with a sausage gravy side car.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
The Train Wreck
Awesome bun, sausage patty, bacon, fried egg & pepper jack cheese. Served with kettle chips.$15.00
Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Wich
Crispy chicken drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey between two waffles. Served with cinnamon sugar fries & maple syrup.$16.00
Breakfast BELT
Awesome bun, bacon, fried egg, lettuce & tomato. Served with kettle chips.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Depot Cristo$16.00
Dessert
Bar
Jerk-N-Drinks
Blue Wave$8.00
Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Jimmy Luv's bloody mix, local jerky, pickle, olive & celery sea salt rim.$11.00
Hot Blooded Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Jimmy Luv's bloody mix w/ Tabasco, local jerky, pickle, olive & Cajun rim.$11.00
BeerMOSA
OJ & Local's Light$6.00
Box Car Smash
Gypsy Triple Jam Vodka, smashed strawberries, house-made lemonade.$12.00
Breakfast Shot
Jameson Whiskey, Butterscotch Schnapps, OJ chaser & side of bacon.$8.00
Club Car Manhattan
Gypsy Bourbon, Chambord, dash of Angostura Bitters$14.00
Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and orange infused tequila, house-made sour mix, Cointreau & cajun sea salt rim.$13.00
Espresso Martini
Leelanau Coffee Roasting Co., Vanilla Stoli, Kahlua$14.00
Lavender Spritz
Cava Sparkling Wine, St. Germain Liqueur, lavender simple syrup & lavender sugar rim.$12.00
Michigan Cherry Mule
Gypsy Cherry Pie Vodka, cherry juice & fever-tree ginger beer.$12.00
Mimosa
OJ & Cava Sparkling Wine$8.00
Pain Killer
Cruzan Dark Rum, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, pineapple juice, OJ & fresh nutmeg.$12.00
Smokin' Rita
Mezcal, pineapple & lime juice, salt & sugar rim.$14.00
Tipsy Pie Sundae
Gypsy Apple Pie Whiskey, soft serve vanilla ice cream & caramel drizzle.$10.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Alaskan Amber$6.00
Blue Moon$6.00
Bud Light$4.00
Budweiser$4.00
Busch Light$4.00
Coors Banquet$4.00
Coors Light$4.00
Corona$5.00
Corona Premier$5.00
Guinness$5.00
Heineken$5.00
Labatt Blue$5.00
Labatt Blue Light$5.00
Mich Ultra$4.00
Miller High Life$4.00
Miller Lite$4.00
Mini High Life$2.00
Modelo$5.00
PBR$4.00
Two Hearted IPA$6.00
Athletic Copper Cerveza N/A$5.00
Athletic Run Wild N/A$5.00
Stella Artois N/A$5.00
Busch N\A$4.00
Cider/Seltzer
Wine
Merch
Hoodie
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
T-Shirts
White T-Shirt MD$20.00
Green T-Shirt SM$20.00
Green T-Shirt MD$20.00
Green T-Shirt LG$20.00
Green T-Shirt XL$20.00
Green T-Shirt 2XL$22.00
Ladie's V-Neck XS$20.00
Ladie's V-Neck SM$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Ladie's V-Neck MD$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Ladie's V-Neck LG$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Ladie's V-Neck XL$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Black T-Shirt XS
Next Level- Unisex CVC T-Shirt$20.00
Black T-Shirt SM
Next Level- Unisex CVC T-Shirt$20.00
Black T-Shirt MD
Next Level- Unisex CVC T-Shirt$20.00
Black T-Shirt LG
Next Level- Unisex CVC T-Shirt$20.00
Black T-Shirt XL
Next Level- Unisex CVC T-Shirt$20.00
Black T-Shirt 2XL$22.00
Tanks
Leggings
Glassware
Dog Merch
N/A Beverages (Online)
Soda/Pop (Online)
H20
Liquid IV$3.00
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Cherry Coke$3.00
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Vernor's Gingerale$3.00
Iron Horse Root Beer$3.00
Kiddie Cocktail$3.50
Mellow Yellow$3.00
Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade$3.00
Orange Fanta$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$4.00
Red Bull$5.00
Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
Soda w/ Splash of Cran$1.50
Soda Water
Sprite$3.00
Tonic Water$3.00
Unsweetened Tea$3.00