Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
Kitchen
On the Bun
- Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) fresh ground patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET with american cheese and pickle$15.00
- "Smash" Brat Burger
Awesome Bun. (2) smash brat patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.$15.00
- Classic Jerk
AWESOME bun, chicken thigh smothered in sweet chili sauce , pepper jack cheese and pickle$15.00
- The Train Wreck
Awesome bun, sausage, bacon, fried egg and pepper jack cheese$15.00
- The Reuben$16.00
Pizza
- The Trio
Pepp and Cheese, The Favorite, White Jerk$29.00
- The Meat Sweats
Double pepp, sweet chilli chicken, bacon$25.00+
- Buffalo
Sweet chili chicken, banana peppers, hot garlic parmesan sauce$20.00+
- White Jerk
Ranch sauce, sweet chili chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!$24.00+
- Supreme Jerk
Pepp, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepp, onion$26.00+
- The Nooner
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.$26.00+
- The Favorite
Pepp, sausage, and pineapple$22.00+
- Make It Your Way
Choose up to 3 toppings. Each additional topping $1 ea.$20.00+
Bar
Jerk-N-Drinks
- Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00+
- Hot Blooded Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, SPICY Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00+
- Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and watermelon infused tequila, house-made sour mix, cointreau, cajun sea salt, lime$13.00
- Old Fashioned Railroad
Gypsy Whiskey, muddled orange & cherry, simple syrup, angostura bitters$12.00
- Stone Mule
Petoskey Stone Gin, ginger beer, orange wheel$12.00
- Lemon Berry Smash
1 shot Gypsy Berry Jam Vodka, Sour, Splash Nat's, Lemon Juice, Frozen Strawberries, Ice- topped with Sprite$12.00
Beer
- GUINNESS$5.00
- Bud Light$3.50
- Budweiser$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Lite$4.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Labatt Blue$4.50
- Labatt Blue Light$4.50
- Mich Ultra$3.50
- Miller High Life$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Mini High Life$2.00
- PBR$3.50
- Modelo Cans$4.50
- Two Hearted IPA$6.50
- Athletic Run Wild N/A$4.50
- Stella Artois N/A$4.50
- Busch Light Draft
Light Lager$3.50
- Coors Light Draft
Light Lager$3.50
- Mich Ultra Draft$3.50
- Local's Light Draft
Light Lager$4.50
- Stella Artois Draft
Pilsner$5.50
- Blue Moon Draft
Belgian Wheat$5.50
- Blood Orange Honey Draft
Wheat Ale$6.50
- Alaskan Amber Draft
Pale Ale$6.50
- Great Lakes Porter Draft
Porter$6.50
- Horny Monk Draft
Belgian Dubbel$6.50
- Hazy Hearted IPA Draft
IPA$6.50
- M-43 IPA Draft
IPA$6.50
Wine
- Rodney Strong Chardonnay
Chardonnay$8.00+
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
Cabernet$12.00+
- 14 Hands Merlot
Pinot Noir$7.00+
- Mark West Pinot Noir
Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
- LaMarca Prosecco
Red$9.00
- Arte Latino Cava Brut Champagne
Merlot$7.00+
- Conundrum Red Blend
Moscato$9.00+
- Torresello Pino Grigio$8.00+
- Mawby Sex Brut Rose$8.00
- Meiomi Noir$9.00+
Liquor
- Crystal Palace Deluxe$6.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Absolut Mandarin$6.00
- Belvedere$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Gypsy$8.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Gypsy Apple Pie$6.00
- Stoli 80$6.00
- Stoli Razz$6.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Crystal Palace$6.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Petoskey Stone Gin$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Juarez Gold$5.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- Casamigos Joven/Mezcal$16.00
- Patron Silver/Blanco$9.00
- Patron Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio 70th Anniversary$16.00
- Hussong's Reposado$10.00
- Adictivo Reposado$10.00
- Castillo Silver$6.00
- Bacardi Superior$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Mt Gay Eclipse$6.00
- Myers Original$6.00
- Papa's Pillar Blonde$8.00
- Papa's Pillar Dark
- Shipwreck Coconut$7.00
- Well Whiskey/Canada House$6.00
- Well Bourbon/Ten High$6.00
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Gypsy Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Glenlivet$10.00
- Glenfiddich$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$34.00
- Macallan$22.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$6.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$6.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Peachtree$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00