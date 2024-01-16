Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
Featured Items
10 Wings
(10) oven roasted bone-in wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, hot garlic parm, BBQ, sweet chili or Jamaican jerk dry rub.$20.00
Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$16.00
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
Kitchen
Shareables
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese served with sweet chipotle dipping sauce.$12.00
Zucchini Fries
Served w/ sweet chili sauce.$11.00
Pickle Chips$12.00
Pretzels & Queso$12.00
Crispy Tenders
(4) Served w/ crispy fries, your choice of sauce.$16.00
Sliders
(2) mini smash burgers. Double patty. American cheese & pickle.$15.00
Crispy Chicken Sliders
(2) Crispy chicken sliders with pickle. Your choice of cheese and sauce.$12.00
Chips & Salsa$7.00
Nacho Depot$15.00
Wings
Salad/Soup
Aloha Depot
Sweet chili chicken & bacon smothered with pepper jack cheese, tomato, pineapple and romaine lettuce. Honey mustard dressing on the side.$14.00
MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
Grilled chicken thighs, Michigan dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans & house-made cherry vinaigrette.$14.00
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato & banana pep generously topped with mozz cheese & house-made Ranch.$11.00
On the Bun
Brat Burger
Awesome bun. (2) smash bratwurst patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Pop's Burger
Brioche bun. (2) fresh ground patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET, jerk sauce, american cheese, onion & pickle.$15.00
Sweet & Spicy Chick
Awesome bun. Sweet chili smothered chicken thighs, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
The Steamer
Awesome bun. Hot garlic parmesan smothered chicken thighs, bacon, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$16.00
The Ham & Cheesy Train
CHOO CHOO CHEESE! Awesome bun. Thick sliced ham, all the cheeses, tomato, pickle, topped with our famous curds.$16.00
Pizza
Shroom Pizza / Pizza of the Month
Fresh portabella and white cap mushrooms, sauteed onions, garlic & a blend of mozz and swiss cheese.$13.00
Taco Pizza
Southwest ranch, mozz & cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, black olive, tomato & onion.$13.00
Buffalo
Sweet chili chicken, banana peppers, hot garlic parmesan sauce.$12.00
White Jerk
Ranch sauce, sweet chili chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!$14.00
The Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage & pineapple.$13.00
The Meat Sweats
Double pepperoni, sweet chili chicken, bacon.$14.50
The Montana
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, kettle chips, BBQ sauce$14.00
The Baconator
Xtra cheese, bacon, more bacon & pepperoni.$13.00
Make It Your Way
The Trio
Trio of 7" pizzas. (1) Pepperoni (1) Favorite (1) White Jerk No Substitutions$29.00
Sides
Brunch
The Nooner
Sausage, bacon, egg & cheese with a sausage gravy side car.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
The Train Wreck
Awesome bun, sausage patty, bacon, fried egg & pepper jack cheese. Served with kettle chips.$15.00
Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Wich
Crispy chicken drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey between two waffles. Served with cinnamon sugar fries & maple syrup.$16.00
Breakfast BELT
Awesome bun, bacon, fried egg, lettuce & tomato. Served with kettle chips.$15.00
Depot Cristo$16.00
Dessert
Bar
Jerk-N-Drinks
Blue Wave$8.00
Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Jimmy Luv's bloody mix, local jerky, pickle, olive & celery sea salt rim.$11.00
Hot Blooded Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Jimmy Luv's bloody mix w/ Tabasco, local jerky, pickle, olive & Cajun rim.$11.00
BeerMOSA
OJ & Local's Light$6.00
Box Car Smash
Gypsy Triple Jam Vodka, smashed strawberries, house-made lemonade.$12.00
Breakfast Shot
Jameson Whiskey, Butterscotch Schnapps, OJ chaser & side of bacon.$8.00
Club Car Manhattan
Gypsy Bourbon, Chambord, dash of Angostura Bitters$14.00
Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and orange infused tequila, house-made sour mix, Cointreau & cajun sea salt rim.$13.00
Espresso Martini
Leelanau Coffee Roasting Co., Vanilla Stoli, Kahlua$14.00
Lavender Spritz
Cava Sparkling Wine, St. Germain Liqueur, lavender simple syrup & lavender sugar rim.$12.00
Michigan Cherry Mule
Gypsy Cherry Pie Vodka, cherry juice & fever-tree ginger beer.$12.00
Mimosa
OJ & Cava Sparkling Wine$8.00
Pain Killer
Cruzan Dark Rum, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, pineapple juice, OJ & fresh nutmeg.$12.00
Smokin' Rita
Mezcal, pineapple & lime juice, salt & sugar rim.$14.00
Tipsy Pie Sundae
Gypsy Apple Pie Whiskey, soft serve vanilla ice cream & caramel drizzle.$10.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Alaskan Amber$6.00
Blue Moon$6.00
Bud Light$4.00
Budweiser$4.00
Busch Light$4.00
Coors Banquet$4.00
Coors Light$4.00
Corona$5.00
Corona Premier$5.00
Guinness$5.00
Heineken$5.00
Labatt Blue$5.00
Labatt Blue Light$5.00
Mich Ultra$4.00
Miller High Life$4.00
Miller Lite$4.00
Mini High Life$2.00
Modelo$5.00
PBR$4.00
Two Hearted IPA$6.00
Athletic Copper Cerveza N/A$5.00
Athletic Run Wild N/A$5.00
Stella Artois N/A$5.00
Busch N\A$4.00
Cider/Seltzer
Wine
N/A Beverages
Soda/Pop
H20
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Cherry Coke$3.00
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Iron Horse Root Beer$3.00
Kiddie Cocktail$3.50
Liquid IV$3.00
Mellow Yellow$3.00
Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade$3.00
Orange Fanta$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$4.00
Red Bull$5.00
Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
Soda Water
Sprite$3.00
Tonic Water$3.00
Unsweetened Tea$3.00
Vernor's Gingerale$3.00