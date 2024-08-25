Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
Kitchen
Shareables
- Crispy Tenders
(4) Served w/ crispy fries, your choice of sauce.$16.00
- Sliders
(2) mini smash burgers. Double patty. American cheese & pickle.$12.00
- Crispy Chicken Sliders
(2) Crispy chicken sliders. Your choice of sauce.$12.00
- Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese served with sweet chipotle dipping sauce.$12.00
- Zucchini Fries
Served w/ sweet chili sauce.$11.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
(8) Cremini mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella, spinach & red onion. Topped with pickled jalapeno.$15.00
Wings
On the Bun
- Brat Burger
Awesome bun. (2) smash bratwurst patties with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) smash patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET. American cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- Pop's Burger
Brioche bun. (2) fresh ground patties from MEAT MONKEY'S MARKET, jerk sauce, american cheese, onion & pickle.$15.00
- Classic Jerk
Awesome bun. Sweet chili smothered chicken thighs, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- The Steamer
Awesome bun. Hot garlic parmesan smothered chicken thighs, bacon, pepper jack cheese & pickle. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
- The Train Wreck
Awesome bun. Sausage, bacon, fried egg and pepper jack cheese. Served w/ kettle chips.$15.00
Salads
- Aloha Depot
Sweet chili chicken & bacon smothered with pepper jack cheese, tomato, pineapple and romaine lettuce. Honey mustard dressing on the side.$14.00
- MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
Grilled chicken thighs, Michigan dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans & house-made cherry vinaigrette.$14.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, tomato & banana pep generously topped with mozz cheese & house-made Ranch.$11.00
Brunch
Pizza
- The Trio
7" rustic crusts. (1) Pepperoni (1) Favorite (1) White Jerk No Substitutions$29.00
- Buffalo
Sweet chili chicken, banana peppers, hot garlic parmesan sauce.$12.00
- White Jerk
Ranch sauce, sweet chili chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!$14.00
- Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, onion.$15.00
- The Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage & pineapple.$13.00
- The Meat Sweats
Double pepperoni, sweet chili chicken, bacon.$14.50
- The Nooner
Sausage, bacon, egg & cheese w/ sausage gravy side car.$15.00
- The Montana
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, kettle chips, BBQ sauce$14.00
- Make It Your Way
Sides
Bar
Jerk-N-Drinks
- Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
- Hot Blooded Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, SPICY Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
- Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and watermelon infused tequila, house-made sour mix, cointreau, cajun sea salt, lime$13.00
- Lavender Lemonade
Petoskey Stone Gin, lavender simple syrup, house-made lemonade, lavender sugar rim, lemon$13.00
- Boxcar Smash
Triple Jam Vodka, smashed strawberry, fresh squeezed lemon juice, splash of soda, lemon$13.00
- Loose Caboose
Bacardi rum, peach liqueur, OJ, pineapple, sparkling wine, pineapple slice$13.00
- Michigan Cherry Mule
Gypsy Cherry Pie Vodka, muddled cherries, ginger beer$13.00
- Hot Off The Trail
Bailey's, Kahlua, Grand Marnier, Brandy, coffee, whipped cream$14.00
- Lavender Lemon Margarita
Casamigos Blanco, cointreau, lavender, house-made sour mix, lavender sugar, lemon$13.00
- Chocolate Cherry Martini$14.00
- Stone Mule
Petoskey Stone Gin, muddled orange, ginger beer$13.00
- JAM-osa
Gypsy Triple Jam Vodka & Cava Sparkling Wine$9.00
- Breakfast Shot
Jameson whiskey, butterscotch liqueur, OJ chaser & a side of bacon$8.00
- Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Irish Mist honey liqueur & coffee topped with whipped cream.$12.00
- Caramel Apple Martini
Absolut Citron, apple pucker, butterscotch liqueur & caramel sauce.$13.00
- Pain Killer$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
Bottled Beer
- Alaskan Amber$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Lite$5.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Labatt Blue$5.00
- Labatt Blue Light$5.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Mini High Life$2.00
- Modelo Cans$4.50
- PBR$4.00
- Rescue Ale Cans$6.00
- Two Hearted IPA$6.00
- Athletic Run Wild N/A$5.00
- Athletic Ripe Pursuit N/A$5.00
- Stella Artois N/A$4.00
- Busch N\A$4.00
Draft Beer
- Summer Shandy Draft$5.00
- Oberon Draft
Citrus Wheat Ale$6.00
- Busch Light Draft
Light Lager$4.00
- Coors Light Draft
Light Lager$4.00
- Great Lakes Porter Draft
Porter$6.00
- Hazy Hearted IPA Draft
IPA$6.00
- Horny Monk Draft
Belgian Dubbel$6.00
- Soft Parade Draft
Fruit Ale$6.00
- M-43 IPA Draft
Hazy IPA$6.00
- Mich Ultra Draft
Light Lager$4.00
- Blood Orange Draft
Belgian Wheat$6.00
- Stella Artois Draft
Pilsner$5.00
Wine
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Rum
Bourbon & Whiskey
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Bulleit Rye$7.00
- Bushmills$7.00
- Canada House$5.00
- Canadian Club$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Royal Apple$7.00
- Evan Williams$6.00
- Gypsy Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Ten High$5.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
Scotch
Liqueurs & Schnapps
N/A Beverages
Soda/Pop
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Vernor's Gingerale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.50
- Mellow Yellow$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Iron Horse Root Beer$3.00
- Mountain Berry Blast Powerade$3.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$4.00
- Soda Water
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
Juice & Milk
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Irish Mist honey liqueur & coffee topped with whipped cream.