Jerk-N-Depot 7568 U.S. 31
On the Bun
- Brat Burger
Awesome Bun. Grade A bratwurst patty with cheese$11.00
- Classic Jerk
AWESOME bun, JERK chicken thigh, white American cheese, secret sauce$13.00
- Jerk In Paradise
Briche bun, boneless chicken thigh, avocado, cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, sweet/hot honey mustardOut of stock
- Lanson's "Smash" Burger
Brioche bun. (2) prime rib patties with cheese and pickle$13.00
Pizza
- The Buffalo- 12"
JERK chicken, banana peppers, secret sauce, drizzled with ranchOut of stock
- The Buffalo- 16"
JERK chicken, banana peppers, secret sauce, drizzled with ranchOut of stock
- White Jerk- 12"
Ranch sauce, jerk chicken, bacon, sausage. SECRET sauce.$19.00
- White Jerk- 16"
Ranch sauce, JerK chicken, bacon, sausage. Try adding pineapple. YUM!$24.00
- Supreme Jerk- 12"
Pepp, sausage, bacon, JERK chicken, mushrooms, green pepp, onion$21.00
- Supreme Jerk- 16"
Pepp, sausage, bacon, JERK chicken, mushrooms, green pepp, onion$25.00
- The Favorite- 12"
Pepp, sausage, and pineapple$19.00
- The Favorite- 16"
Pepp, sausage, and pineapple$23.00
- Make It Your Way- 12"$19.00
- Make It Your Way- 16"$24.00
Early Jerk
- Train Wreck
Breakfast sandwich done right! Awesome bun, bacon and/or sausage, egg, pep jack, foil wrapped and tossed on the table.$6.50
- Breakfast Pizza 12"
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.$12.00
- Breakfast Pizza 16"
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.$17.00
- Breakfast Pizza Slice
Best crust, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese wtih sausage gravy side car.$3.50
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Orange Fanta$2.99
- Mellow Yellow$2.99
- Powerade$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Tea$2.99
- Gingerale$2.99
- Iron Horse Root Beer$3.99
- White MilkOut of stock
- Choc. MilkOut of stock
- Coffee
Small- 8oz$1.79
- Coffee
Large- 16 oz$2.99
- Orange Juice
Small$2.25
- Orange Juice
Large$2.99
- Hot Chocolate
Served with Whip CreamOut of stock
Jerk-N-Drinks
- Bloody Jerk
Gypsy Vodka, Miss Mary's mix, local jerky, pickle, celery sea salt, lime$11.00
- Mimosa Runs Smooth
Cava and OJ$14.00
- Crooked Rita
Serrano pepper and watermelon infused tequila, Natalie's sour mix, cajun sea salt, lime$13.00
- Bar Car Smash Box
Gypsy vodka, Peach liqueur, strawberries, basil, soda, lemon juice$13.00
- Jerk-N-Mule
Gypsy Whiskey, Ginger Beer, OrangeOut of stock
- The Last Jerk
Gin, Green Chartreuse, Maraschino Liquer, Lime, Brandied CherryOut of stock
- Off the Tracks
Coffee Schnapps, Bourbon Pinhook, GingeraleOut of stock
- Hot off the Trail
Bailey's, Kahlua, Grand Mariner, Brandy, Perk n' Jerk Coffee, whipped CreamOut of stock
- The DeFogger
Bailey's, Frangelico, Coffee & Whipped CreamOut of stock
- Espresso Martini
Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Grand Marnier, Espresso MixOut of stock
- Old Fashioned Railroad
Gypsy Whiskey, muddled orange & black cherry, simple syrup, angostura bittersOut of stock
Classic Cocktails
Shots
Bourbon/Whiskey
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Canada House$6.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Gypsy Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Black$8.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Screwball$7.00
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Liquer/Schnapps
Bottled Beer
- Bud$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Busch Light$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Corona Lite$4.50
- Labatt Blue$4.50
- Coors$4.50
- Labatt Light$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Stella Artois N/A$4.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Two Hearted$6.50
- Cider-Triple Jam Blakes$5.50
- Cider-Angry Orchard$5.50
- PBR$4.50
- Modelo Cans$4.50
- Heineken N/A$4.50
- Athletic Run Wild N/A$4.50
Draft Beer
- Michelob Ultra
Light Lager$4.50
- Busch Light
Light Lager$4.50
- Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey
Wheat Ale$6.50
- Alaskan Amber
Pale Ale$6.50
- Blue Moon
Belgian Wheat$5.50
- Coors Light
Light Lager$4.50
- Local's Light
Light Lager$4.50
- Stella
Pilsner$5.50
- Petoskey Horny Monk
Belgian Dubbel$6.50
- Hazy Hearted
IPA$6.50
- Great Lakes Edmund Fitz
Porter$6.50
- M-43
IPA$6.50
Seltzers
Wine
- Rodney Strong Chardonnay, Sonoma
Chardonnay$6.00
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Select
Cabernet$6.00
- 14 Hands Merlot Vintage Select Columbia Valley
Pinot Noir$6.00
- Mark West Cellar Select Pinot Noir Restaurant
Pinot Grigio$6.00
- Bonanza Carbernet Sauvignon Select California
Sauvignon Blanc$6.00
- La Marca Prosecco
Red$9.00
- Arte Latino Cavo Brut Spain
Merlot$7.00
- Conundrum Red Select California
Moscato$9.00
- Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth
Bubbly$6.00
- Martini & Rossi Red Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Pellagrino Sparkling Mineral Water$7.00