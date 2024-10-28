Skip to Main content
⏰‼️NEW HOURS‼️⏰
See More
Be Part of OUR Team!!!
See More
Jerk-N-Depot
0
Order Online
Home
/
MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
MCS (Michigan Cherry Salad)
$0
MCS / Add-Ons
Select...
MCS / Mods
Select...
MCS / Substitutions
Select...
MCS / Dressing
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled chicken thighs, Michigan dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, candied pecans & house-made cherry vinaigrette.
Jerk-N-Depot Location and Hours
(231) 203-2088
7568 U.S. 31, Alanson, MI 49706
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement